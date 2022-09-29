HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rocket City Pride is planning to celebrate its 10th birthday with every color in the rainbow at Pridefest – an all-day festival celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community.

According to the organization’s website, Rocket City Pride exists to “advance unity, visibility, and self-esteem” among those identifying as LGBTQ+ in the Tennessee Valley and throughout the Southeastern United States.

This year’s Pridefest promises a jam-packed day of fun for everyone. Events across the Rocket City will be held during the week leading up to and after the festival on Saturday, October 8 at Orion Amphitheater.

October 1 | Vincent Rutherford Equality March and Pride Parade: This year’s equality march will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. The line-up begins at 9 a.m. in Lot K, located at 620 Clinton Avenue W in Huntsville. This year’s grand marshal is Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, the state director of the Human Rights Campaign. To see a parade route, click here.

October 6 | Pride Happy Hour: Rocket City Pride will host "Happy Hour" on October 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stella's Elixir Lounge, located at 127 Holmes Avenue NW in Huntsville.

October 6 | Pride Karaoke – Divas Edition: Prepare to belt out that high note! A Pride karaoke night will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Robyn's Garden, located at 200 Oakwood Avenue SW in Huntsville.

October 7 | G.L.O.W. Effect Kiki Ball: Rocket City Pride will host a G.L.O.W. (Gorgeous LGBTQ+ of the World) Effect Kiki Ball on October 7 beginning at 9 p.m. at OK CORRAL, located at 2322 Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville. The event will feature 12 ball categories with cash prizes for each winner.

October 8 | Rocket City Pridefest: This is the main event! Co-hosted by Sharonda Drake and Vincent B. Scott, the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. event will be full of live performances, including a special appearance by Eureka O'Hara from "RuPaul's Drag Race!" at the Orion Amphitheater! To see the full lineup, click here. Get tickets here.

October 8 | Pridefest After-Party: The fun doesn't stop after Pridefest! The official festival after-party will be held on Saturday, October 8 beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Club Envy, located at 200 Oakwood Avenue NW in Huntsville. The event will feature performances by Eureka O'Hara and other community favorites.

October 9 | Funny Business Comedy Show: The closing night of Rocket City Pridefest will be a comedy show on Sunday, October 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hammerhead's Daiquiri Bar, located at 1426 Paramount Drive in Huntsville. The performers featured include Ro Jay, Rakafella, Howl Cooper, and O'Rian.

Learn more about Rocket City Pride and this year’s Pridefest celebrations here.