HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s inaugural “Ground Dog Day” will look at a little different than your typical Groundhog Day.

The traditional event showcases a groundhog deciding whether spring will come early or whether we’ll have six more weeks of winter, all based on whether or not it sees its shadow. “Ground Dog Day” will employ a similar concept – except with a shelter dog from Huntsville Animal Services (HAS).

Instead of coming out to look for a shadow, the dog, who will be eligible for adoption, will use its nose to predict the weather.

The first-ever “Ground Dog Day” will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February at HAS. The facility is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. The event can be livestreamed here.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard will use the event to promote pet adoptions or fostering. For a list of animals eligible for adoption from Huntsville Animal Services, click here.