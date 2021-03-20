Huntsville Police warning of scammer call influx

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said the department has received a large number of calls in recent weeks – all from citizens who were scammed or almost scammed.

Scammers have been impersonating a wide variety of organizations, including government agencies, prize/sweepstakes groups, and vehicle warranty offices.

In all cases, the telltale sign that this is a scam…asking for the potential victim to buy a prepaid gift card or gift card to a big box retailer, such as Walmart, Staples, etc.

The scammer will say the card is needed to pay a fine, taxes, or sometimes promise more money or a car in return.

HPD Sgt. Joe Kennington from the Cyber and Financial Crimes Unit said anyone can be scammed.

“They don’t discriminate on who they call,” he said. “Elderly people are falling victim more often, however, in the past week a 21- and 29-year-old have both fallen victim to these scams.”

Police have noticed the scammers are often very aggressive and get angry if you put them on hold, try to hang up, or ask them to verify their identity.

Police advise citizens to just hang up if somebody calls asking for personal information or money, then research the organization the caller represents and find a call back number.

Never call back the number a possible scammer gives you.