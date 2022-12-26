HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With snow falling in the Tennesse Valley local Law Enforcement is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.

HPD has announced that all elevated portions and overpasses of Memorial Parkway are closed due to winter weather. The Department said Sparkman Drive northbound between Pulaski Pike and Blue Springs Road Are also iced over

HPD said roads are beginning to ice over in some areas and is asking residents to please avoid the area of Green Mountain Road, Bankhead Parkway and Gaslight Way, Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard and both Northbound and Southbound on Whitesburg Bridge.

HPD overpasses and elevated portions of I-565 and the area of Chapman Mountains.

The Madison Police Department said Eastview Drive is impassable because of icy conditions. drivers are asked to find an alternate route as barriers are being placed on the road.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that Highway 231 Northbound going into Huntsville has also been closed down.

The sheriff’s office also advised that drivers should use caution on Apple Grove Road in Union Hill, Eva Road new Brewer High School, The Hudson Memorial Bridge, Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring and the Tennessee River Bridge.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas if at all possible and to use extreme caution if forced to drive in the areas.