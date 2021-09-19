Huntsville Police urge motorists to avoid roadways due to flash flooding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department urged motorists to avoid the roadways due to hazardous flooding in many areas.

The city said the area between I-565 between Old Madison Pike and Research Park has standing water that is causing issues.

HPD has worked nearly two dozen wrecks in the area since midnight that are attributed to standing water and hydroplaning.

They are working to get signage out and officers working in the area encouraging drivers to slow down.

The roadways through the city are not impassable, but HPD asked for everyone to slow down and drive with caution as the rain continues.

HPD has contacted the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) about the road conditions on I-565.