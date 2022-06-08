HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police continued their recruiting efforts with a meet-and-greet on Wednesday night.

Attendees were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the department operates. They also got to talk with current officers about joining the force.

A police recruiter says the department is working to show citizens exactly what they do and how they can help the community.

“We’re just trying to get embedded with the community,” said HPD Recruiter Paul Nordan. “Let everybody know what we’re trying to do here. This is an opportunity for them to come out, ask us questions, meet some guys and gals from our different units, [and] chat it up and hopefully we get some sparks of interest.”

Those interested in becoming a Huntsville police officer can find an application here.