HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police (HPD) will honor its fallen officers on Tuesday as part of National Police Week.

The Fallen Officer Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in front of the memorial at 815 Wheeler Avenue. The service will honor the department’s 12 officers who died in the line of service.

The service is open to the public, and attendees should use the parking lots across the street from the memorial.

The memorial will be attended by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, along with HPD command and personnel. The families of the fallen officers and other area law enforcement officials will also attend.