HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police will have several traffic safety checkpoints set up on Thursday throughout the city.

Police say if you are stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle tag registration.

The checkpoints are conducted by HPD’s DUI Task Force from data provided by the North Alabama Safety Office (NASO). NASO identified 57 traffic accident hotspots throughout the Rocket City, and HPD will have the checkpoints at some of those locations.

These are a few possible locations for Thursday night’s traffic safety checkpoints:

Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road and Lodge Road

Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street and Delaware Boulevard

Moores Mills Road and Stanwood Boulevard

Bankhead Parkway and Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn Drive and Old Big Cove Road

Church Street and Pratt Avenue

Clinton Avenue and Monroe Street

Sparkman Drive and Executive Drive

University Drive and Old Monrovia Road

University Drive and Research Park Boulevard

University Drive and Slaughter Road

Police say the checkpoints help deter impaired driving. If you spot or suspect someone of drinking and driving, contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100. You should be prepared to report the location, description, and travel direction for the suspected drunk driver.