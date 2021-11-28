Huntsville Police stress safety measures ahead of Christmas parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After the tragic accident that killed six people during a Wisconsin parade, law enforcement agencies are heightening safety protocols.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) say they put the safety of the public in the forefront of planning any parades or street events.

HPD Sergeant Rosalind White told News 19 the force will keep in place what they’ve always done ahead of and during parades, but want the public to know they do all they can to mitigate risks, starting with law enforcement along the parade route.

“They park their vehicles in a way that will reduce the likelihood of car crashes,” White said. “We also have utilized special barricades for certain types of events that also assist in keeping vehicles able to penetrate that area.”

“All of those have worked for us in the past, but again on our posts, our officers are with their vehicles the entire time so they are able to monitor anyone trying to enter those areas,” White continued.

White says when you’re at an event to always be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something out of the ordinary, notify a police officer.