HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday.
HPD said investigators are on the scene of what it called a “train vs. pedestrian accident” just north of Dallas Avene and Church Street in downtown Huntsville. The call for the incident came in at 3:34 p.m.
The department said one fatality has been confirmed at this time.
Around 3:43 p.m. Sunday, HPD said it closed the following intersections in connection with the incident :
- Church Street and Dallas Avenue
- Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street
- Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville
- Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue
The department said the closures are due to a train stopped on railroad tracks near each of the intersections.
HPD said it will send out an alert when the roads are back open.