HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are searching for a burglar who has hit the same place more than once.

HPD said the man has burglarized the Vulcan gas station at Bob Wallace Avenue and Patton Road twice in the last week.

The man has stolen cash and a large amount of cigarettes, according to authoroties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.