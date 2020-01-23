Huntsville Police searching for teen missing since October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since October of 2019.

Huntsville police say that Ingrid Lopez-Temaj was last seen on October 28, 2019.

Lopez-Temaj is described as being a Hispanic female, 5’1″ tall, weighing 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information Ingrid Lopez-Temaj’s location, call The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at 1(800)843-5678 or Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

