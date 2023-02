HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say stole from a local business.

The Huntsville Police Department shared two pictures of the men on Thursday, showing them entering an eyeglass store.

Authorities said they “would like to talk to them” about stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from the business recently.

Anyone that recognizes these individuals or has more information is asked to contact investigators at (256) 746-4136.