Huntsville police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Huntsville police said the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Blue Spring Road near Mt. Vernon Road.

Police who responded to a call of multiple shots fired said they found a man in his vehicle who had been hurt by breaking glass. He was taken to the hospital with a superficial wound from the glass, police said.

Three other people who were in a suite at the location were not injured, police said.

Police said the victims were not forthcoming with information or identifying a suspect.