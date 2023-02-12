HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in two robberies on Jordan Lane on Feb. 12.

According to HPD, a robbery call came in around 4:30 p.m. from a business at 2420 Jordan Lane. Around 30 minutes later, officers received a second robbery call at a local Subway at 414 Jordan Lane.

The department said a caller at Subway told officers that a person took money from the business at gunpoint and then left on foot.

HPD said that officers are currently searching the area but no further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police Department

Authorities ask if anyone has any information regarding the robberies, or recognizes the suspect, please call 256-722-7100.