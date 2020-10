HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a person who deposited multiple bad checks across the city.

Police said the person in the above photos deposited several bad checks and committed debit card fraud in August.

The pictures were taken from at least two Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM locations across the city.

Anyone who has information on who this person may be is asked to call Huntsville Police at (256) 564-8078.