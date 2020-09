HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a missing woman who may be in need of medical attention.

Tracey Clemons Lanier, 50, was last seen September 3 in her 1998 silver Lexus GS300, with license plate 47FP942S.

Anyone with information should call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100 or (256) 213-4537.

