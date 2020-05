UPDATE: Huntsville Police confirm Ron Whelpley has been located.

He has been located. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 30, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for a missing senior.

According to HPD, Ron Whelpley, 89, was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. near Winchester and Pulaski Pike.

He was wearing a blue hat, brown and red plaid coat, blue and gray plaid shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

HPD said Whelpley has dementia and may need assistance.

Anyone with information should call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

