Adam Kubik (Photo courtesy Huntsville Police)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said they are searching for a person missing since early June.

According to HPD, Adam Kubik was last seen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 2.

He was driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla with Alabama license plate 50D920.

Anyone with information on Kubik’s location should call (256) 427-5514.

