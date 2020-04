HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say Katelyn Albert was last seen on March 11.

Albert is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighing 110 lbs. At this time, police say there is no evidence the teen is in danger.

If you have any information on her location, call investigators at (256) 746-4134 or the HPD non-emergency number at (256)722-7100.