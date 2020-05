HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are searching for a person they say stole a truck and equipment from a business on Chaney Thompson Road Thursday night.

Authorities said a white truck and two fiber pullers were taken.

Police posted a surveillance photos of a suspect and the missing equipment Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 256-427-7248.

If you have any info on a burglary that occurred last night at a business on Chaney Thompson Rd call investigators at 256-427-7248, a white truck and 2 fiber pullers were taken. Attached is a picture example of a fiber puller. The suspect vehicle is dark colored full size p/u. pic.twitter.com/ZROw9qCbBp — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 15, 2020