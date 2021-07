HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Have you seen a Kia Soul with a Chick-fil-A logo recently? It may be a stolen vehicle.

Huntsville Police are searching for a 2020 Kia Soul that was taken from the Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway on Friday, July 23.

Police say the restaurant has more than one identical delivery vehicle and the missing one has Alabama tag# 47A5R36.

Call Huntsville Police at (256)722-7100 if you have any information.