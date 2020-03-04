Huntsville police search for runaway teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police need the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Police said 16-year-old Savannah Garcia was last seen on February 24. Police say they don’t believe she is in danger.

Savannah is known to hang out near Hobbs Island Road and South Memorial Parkway. Her grandmother said she believes she could be near Goodman Road.

Savannah is described to be 5’4″ tall, 114lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 256-427-7247 or 256-924-9739.