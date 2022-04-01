HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say they believe a woman was intentionally struck by a car early Friday morning in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say they’re investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened at 1619 Pulaski Pike around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Google Maps shows that address to be a building next to a Wavaho gas station at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue.

Police say they believe the woman was intentionally struck by the driver of the vehicle. Both women remain unidentified as the search for a person of interest continues.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, per Huntsville Police.

This is a developing story.