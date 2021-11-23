Huntsville Police locate missing senior with medical condition

Aiba Troncoso was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Carters Gin Road. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Police)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman was reported missing around 9:30 a.m Tuesday, according to Huntsville Police.

Aiba Troncoso, 77, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Carters Gin Road inside the Huntsville City Limits and was found just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The road intersects with Pulaski Pike near Toyota Motor Manufacturing and runs west to Sparkman Middle School in the Toney community.

She was reported to be in need of medical attention for a pre-existing condition.

Huntsville Police thanked the public and local media for their assistance.