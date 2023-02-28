HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Feb. 15.

Authorities said the last time 48-year-old Brian Lindsey was in contact with his family was on February 5, and the last time he was seen was Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Lindsey was seen that day driving his 2011 Dodge Challenger with Louisiana tag VPB282 westbound on University Drive from Henderson Road.

Investigators said Lindsey’s family is concerned for his health, saying he might have a condition that requires medical attention.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Lindsey is asked to call HPD at (256) 722-7100.