HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking for help identifying a group of men police investigators say have been using credit and debit cards that don’t belong to them.

(Photo: Huntsville Police)

Huntsville Police say the three men have used the stolen cards to buy various items at stores near Hwy 431 and Carl T. Jones.

If you have any information on their identities contact HPD at (256) 883-3794.