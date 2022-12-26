HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — As winter weather impacted Huntsville Monday, The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) asked residents in minor accidents to refrain from calling the police at this time.

HPD said on social media that motorists involved in minor accidents where no one was injured and vehicles are still operable to refrain from calling the department. Drivers are being asked to move their vehicles to a safe area and exchange information with anyone involved.

This advisory comes as HPD says it is monitoring road conditions throughout Huntsville as winter weather moves through the area. The Department said many roads are impassible or iced over.

HPD is asking residents to stay home and off the road. The department said if drivers must get out they should use extreme caution.