MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say that investigators believe a “physical altercation” is what led to a shooting on Sunday at the corner of Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue.

According to investigators, the fight that happened in the 2900-block of Wilson Drive was between the victim and “several offenders.”

Sgt. Rosalind White says three persons of interest have been identified in the case that investigators believe are involved.

White says no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, according to White.

No further information is available at this time with the ongoing investigation.