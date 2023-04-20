HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says all lanes of I-565 are back open after a wreck Thursday afternoon.

HPD originally said a motor vehicle accident shut down three lanes on Interstate 565. That wreck was cleared and all lanes were back open as of 5:56 p.m.

HPD said three eastbound lanes of I-565 near mile marker 17 are shut down after a traffic accident. The department said one lane is currently open.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. He said two people were transported to Huntsville Hospital after the accident.

Webster said one person is in stable condition while the other received minor non-life-threatening injuries.