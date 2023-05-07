HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

HPD said that officers responded to a shooting call on Knight Road at 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The department said one person was killed in the shooting.

HPD said no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate. The department said it would give updates as they become available.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as they are made available.