Huntsville police say Friday protest showed low threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Protests all across the country have continued in response to the death of George Floyd, including right here in north Alabama.

Police, protesters, and city officials are saying they felt a distinct difference between the protest on Friday in Downtown Huntsville in comparison to the one on Wednesday.

Though both protests were peaceful on Wednesday and Friday, the aftermath was different.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said they conducted a threat assessment the showed a smaller threat at Friday’s protest, which caused the police department to have a difference in approach.

“We simply did not have on Friday the set of circumstances that those individuals presented us as on Wednesday,” said Lt. Johnson. “There’s a stark contrast.”

Protesters on Friday also said everything remained peaceful. One person said he was proud of everyone who showed up on Friday.

Lt Johnson says the threat assessments include crowd size, social media activity, and potential and known threats of weapon possession. He adds that the assessments are not just for protests, but for any event that involves, needs, or requires law enforcement to be there.

“Particular attributes about that event as it evolved from beginning to end to include simple little things like not completely blocking the roadway,” said Lt. Johnson. “The organizer had individuals throughout the crowd that were assisting pedestrians, allowing traffic flow, we had businesses staying open.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Friday’s leadership was very much in control.

“Friday’s leadership made sure that they did what they were going to do and they did it peaceably,” he said. “They even had a lawyer there to tell them what their legal rights were and what they should and shouldn’t do.”

The City Council representative for district 2, Frances Akridge, came to the protest to listen and to pray.

Dantraeon Calvert, a protester who spoke with Akridge said he felt good about her coming to hear them out. “The reason I felt good about it is because in those moments in which I was speaking with the councilwoman… if nothing else, she was at least trying to get understanding.”

Mayor Battle said the city will continue to look at how changes can be made to better Huntsville. “As we do that, I think we’re going to end up with a better community out of it,” said Mayor Battle.

Lt. Johnson said the police department continues to get requests for event permits and they will be working with those groups to allow their voices to be heard, while keeping the city protected.

“We’ve been getting, or actually overwhelmed with emails and phone calls of a positive nature throughout the entire week and a lot of the residents actually noting the differences in the events,” he added.

Councilwoman Akridge sent WHNT News 19 the following statement:

“I know that the people who attended the rally Monday or Wednesday were some of the same people there Friday. They are feeling extremely relieved to have validation of their peaceful intentions. On Friday, understand that I was never in danger! The only courage needed was to be next to people because of the novel virus. I am aware of people being worried about my health and not having a mask on and I appreciate that. I made a risk assessment and I am returning to the critical habit of maintaining min 6 ft distance and wearing a mask when I can’t do that.” Frances Akridge