HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police responded to a shooting call in Huntsville Wednesday.

Police were called to a house off Wilson Drive just after 10:00 AM. Appleby Street, Barbara Drive, and Stanley Drive were blocked while police accessed the situation.

Number of HPD officers, guns drawn around a house on Appleby and Barbara near Hereford Elementary. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 4, 2020

Huntsville Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Now officers have moved down Stanley out of sight, one retrieved rifle,before heading that way. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 4, 2020

Second person led out. Taken into custody. Now total of four. ⁦@whnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/2EsYNElkwa — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 4, 2020

K9 being led to door. Lot of officers. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 4, 2020

Sonnie Hereford Elementary was placed on locked down.

Police setting up tape, not ready to discuss why. ⁦@whnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/NBDq6nFGlR — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) November 4, 2020