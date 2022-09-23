HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, officers arrived at Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue where a child had gotten seriously bitten by a dog.

Officers were able to locate the dog and contact the owners. Huntsville Animal Control took the dog into their possession.

While the child’s injuries were serious, they were non-life threatening. The parents took them to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.