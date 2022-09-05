The Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday morning.

A spokesperson with HPD said that officers reported to a domestic violence call on the 1900-block of Mangum Drive just before 9 a.m.

Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident, according to HPD. Officers report that there were no injuries.

Sanders has been charged with first-degree attempted arson and could possibly face more charges.

He remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail.