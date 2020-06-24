Huntsville police release video of graffiti suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police released video Wednesday afternoon of a suspect in a graffiti case.

Police said the person in the video is a suspect in the case of racist graffiti that was found on Memorial Parkway at the Governors Drive overpass.

The video clip shows the suspect spray painting on a wall at the Huntsville Medical Mall at the intersection of Governors and the Parkway, police said. The person then walked toward Governors Drive, they said.

Racist graffiti also was found on the Parkway on June 13. Police did not say whether it was related to this week’s incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 53-CRIME or visit www.53crime.org.