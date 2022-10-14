HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) recovered a kilogram of cocaine, valued at $100,000, and a kilogram of fentanyl estimated to be worth $200,000.

34-year-old Brittney Simpson of Huntsville was arrested in connection to the recovered drugs while officials were executing a search warrant.

Simpson was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on a total bond set at $1,502,500.