HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police (HPD) received nearly 300 calls over the July 4 weekend for fireworks, noise, or shots fired.

According to a HPD spokesperson, the department received 298 calls for fireworks, shots fired, or noise during the 72-hour period of July 3 through July 5.

Police told News 19 they wouldn’t be able to narrow down how many calls were actually fireworks versus shots fired without going through each individual call.

As previously reported, fireworks are illegal in the City of Huntsville. It’s also against the law to possess or sell fireworks in the city limits.