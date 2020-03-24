Huntsville police officer wrecks responding to call

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville police officer was not injured when she ran off the road responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on Carl T. Jones Drive near Tannahill Drive.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the officer was responding to a call of shots fired when her vehicle ran off the road and into a field. Her vehicle was the only one involved, Johnson said.

The officer was not seriously hurt and was able to get out of the car before help arrived, Johnson said.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the wreck.