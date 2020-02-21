Huntsville Police Officer William Darby’s murder trial delayed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The murder trial of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby has been set back to an undetermined date.

On Friday, Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate continued the trial from its Feb. 24 start date, citing unavailability of Darby’s defense attorneys.

Pate’s order indicated the trial date would be set at a later date.

Darby’s lead attorney, Robert Tuten, had previously filed documents stating he would not be able to attend the trial on Feb. 24. Tuten also is representing Limestone County Sheriff’s Mike Blakely in his theft and ethics trial, which begins March 9.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffery Parker at Parker’s home in April 2018. Darby shot Parker after responding to a 911 call where Parker claimed he was suicidal.

Darby was cleared by a shooting review board, but a grand jury later indicted him on a murder charge.