HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The national spotlight was shown on Huntsville Deputy Chief Michael Johnson after he received an award for his volunteer efforts with Huntsville-based agency Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America made the announcement at their national conference in Anaheim, California last week. Johnson was given the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award. The award honors a local board leader who exemplifies the qualities of stewardship.

The CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Michelle Linville, nominated Johnson for the award. The Deputy Chief is a volunteer mentor or ‘Big Brother’ with the organization. He also serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors.

In her nomination, Linville wrote, “I can honestly say that I’m not sure how he juggles his commitments, but I know that he is a very engaged Big and board member.” She continued, “To say that he gives his all to anything that he’s involved in would be an understatement.”

Linville says Johnson has organized events to help kids learn more about police and emergency responders. She also says he helped connect the organization with city officials and state leaders.

In addition to that, Linville says Johnson has nurtured the Bigs in Blue program, a collaboration where police officers spend some of their free time mentoring kids.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley was established more than 40 years ago. The organization matches kids with local leaders and community members through a mentorship program.