Huntsville Police officer involved in overnight shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating an incident where an officer injured someone in a shooting on Edinburgh Drive in Huntsville.

Lt. Sumlin with Huntsville Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m., but the circumstances surrounding the call and subsequent shooting are unknown at this time.

Police confirmed that one person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. They added that no officer was injured in the incident.

Lt. Sumlin says the shooting is still under investigation at this time.