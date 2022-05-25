HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville Police officer was injured in a hit and run accident Tuesday night on Memorial Parkway.

HPD officials said the officer was in his city vehicle after responding to a call around midnight when he was T-boned by a vehicle at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hollow Road. HPD said the other vehicle failed to yield the right of way.

The officer was trapped in his vehicle for a time and had minor injuries, he is expected to be alright, according to Huntsville Police.

HPD said the driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene of the accident and has not been captured at this time.