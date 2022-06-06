HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local man has been arrested and charged with assaulting police officers after an incident over the weekend.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers were patrolling the 2200-block of Governors Drive around 11 a.m. on Sunday when they witnessed a man trespassing at a business.

Officers attempted to arrest 55-year-old Michael Troy Freeman.

HPD says that’s when Freeman attempted to assault the officers.

Michael Troy Freeman

(Huntsville Police Department)

According to authorities, one officer suffered minor injuries. That officer was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

Freeman was arrested for second-degree aggravated assault against police for resisting arrest. His bond was set at $10,300.