HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Officer with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) was arrested in Opelika during the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to the Opelika Police Department, D’Marius Howard was charged with driving under the influence on May 27.

HPD confirmed Officer Howard has been placed on administrative duty and has been stripped of his gun and badge.

Howard has been with HPD since February 2020.