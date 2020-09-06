Huntsville Police officer and K9 partner awarded Top Dog at USPCA K9 trials

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This past week, Huntsville Police K9 Officer Adam Judy and his K9 partner Judge were awarded Top Dog at the USPCA Region 22 PD1 K9 trials.

Agencies from across the southeast United States participated in the trials all week hosted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. HPD has won the top dog award three out of the last four years.

Many other awards were given out to officers and their K9s in many other events, including agility and obedience.

All of the HPD patrol K9 dog teams were certified as dual-purpose dogs in patrol and narcotics detection as well.