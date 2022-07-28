HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department have released the name of the man they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

33-year-old Kenneth Allen Daniel is wanted in connection to the incident that took place at an apartment complex on Academy Drive.

Kenneth Allen Daniel

(Madison County Jail)

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.

Authorities say that while no arrests have been made in the investigation, they are looking for Daniel. They believe the shooting was the result of a verbal argument.

According to HPD, Daniel fled from the scene in a white older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Daniel is facing a charge of first-degree assault. There is no update on the victim’s condition, officials say.

If you see Daniel or know of his whereabouts, contact HPD at 256-427-7009 or call 911.