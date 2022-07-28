HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department have released the name of the man they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
33-year-old Kenneth Allen Daniel is wanted in connection to the incident that took place at an apartment complex on Academy Drive.
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.
Authorities say that while no arrests have been made in the investigation, they are looking for Daniel. They believe the shooting was the result of a verbal argument.
According to HPD, Daniel fled from the scene in a white older model Chevrolet Tahoe.
Daniel is facing a charge of first-degree assault. There is no update on the victim’s condition, officials say.
If you see Daniel or know of his whereabouts, contact HPD at 256-427-7009 or call 911.