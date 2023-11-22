HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Drake Avenune and Cobb Road around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to HPD.

A victim was transported to the hospital and at this time the department does not have their current condition.

Now, HPD says they are looking for a person of interest involved in the shooting. The department did not identify that person but did say they believe the incident was an isolated event.