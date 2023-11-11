HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says they have found a man reported missing Saturday.

A department spokesperson said officers were looking for help in finding 67-year-old Gerald Tarbox but he has since been found.

HPD reported Tarbox had been found around 10:17 p.m. Saturday. The department said it is believed Tarbox suffered a medical emergency and he has been transported to Huntsville Hospital to be checked out. According to Huntsville Police, Tarbox is in stable condition.

He had been last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans and, according to HPD, he was heading to a nearby Dollar General and did not return.

Gerald Tarbox (Huntsville Police Department) HPD said Tarbox is beleived to be driving this truck (Huntsville Police Department)

Tarbox was described as 5’8″ tall and weighing about 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Huntsville Police said Tarbox is believed to be driving a blue and gold 1998 Chevy Silverado sidestep pick-up truck with a Tennessee tag.

HPD said Tarbox’s family was concerned for his well-being because he has a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him.