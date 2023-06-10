HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is looking to hear feedback from residents on how good of a job they are doing.

HPD said that it is seeking public feedback as a part of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) reaccreditation process. The CALEA is a nonprofit organization that provides an accreditation program for police departments around the country.

According to the organization’s website, the CALEA’s accreditation program allows police departments and public safety agencies a chance to meet a set of independently formulated professional standards

HPD was first accredited by CALEA in 1996 and has maintained that accreditation for 27 years but the process has come up again.

The department said as part of the process, CALEA has set up a public comment portal for residents to discuss HPD’s engagement in the community, its delivery of public safety service, and their overall candidacy for accredited status.

The public comment page can be found here.